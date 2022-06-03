Hollywood Quick Hits: Vivica A.Fox, NeNe Leakes & More!

VIVICA A. FOX SPEAKS ON JADA PINKETT SMITH'S COMMENTS ABOUT THE OSCARS SLAP: During Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Vivica A. Fox reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's comments about the Oscars slapping incident. Fox said that Jada took “no accountability” for her part in the incident. Vivica said,”This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. . . . When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys.” She continued, “Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner. Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.” She added, “I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

NENE LEAKES DENIES BEING A HUSBAND STEALER: NeNe Leakes has addressed being sued by her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh's wife, who has claimed that the reality star hooked up with her husband while he was still married. In a video, Leakes says she would never steal someone's husband. She added, “Nobody want to steal nobody else's problems honey.”

JEANNIE MAI REVEALS HER AND JEEZY'S BABY GIRL MONACO JENKINS: Jeannie Mai revealed her five month old baby girl Monaco Jenkins on her YouTube show Hello Hunnay. Jeannie discussed her reluctancy to show off her baby girl, saying, “I think online is so mean.” She added, “Now I’m like scared.” She added that the “the world is a really mean place sometimes and I can protect myself, I can block y’all, I can ignore the comments but you can’t do that with the baby. This is why it’s been so hard for me to get to this place — to share Monaco.”