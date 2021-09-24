Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy William, A.J. Johnson & More!

REPORT: WENDY WILLIAMS IS HOME AND 'IMPROVING': A source told Entertainment Tonight that Wendy Williams is home from the hospital and her “health is improving.” Williams was hospitalized for a psychological evaluation last week. She also reportedly had COVID-19.The source said, “Wendy is home and improving every day.” The new season of The Wendy Williams Show is set to premiere on October 4th.

ACTOR A.J. JOHNSON GOFUNDME PASSES $46,000: Day after actor/comedian's A.J. Johnson's wife pleaded for people to donate to his GoFundMe to pay for his funeral, the GoFundMe surpassed $46,000. Comedian Lil Rel Howery gave a donation of $4,000. Comedian Michael Blackson also shared a post to his Instagram page encouraging his fans to donate to the Johnson family and vowed to match donations. As previously reported, Johnson was found dead in a Los Angeles store last month. A cause of death still hasn’t been released.

BODY FOUND IN ILLINOIS RIVER IDENTIFIED AS JELANI DAY: According to NBC Chicago, the body that was found earier this month in the Illinois River has been identified as missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day. Day's family said in a statement, “Our hearts are broken. We ask that you continue to pray for our family during what will be very hard days ahead. Throughout these 30 days, our very first concern was finding Jelani, and now we need to find out #WhatHappenedToJelaniDay.” The statement continued, “At this moment, there are more questions than answers surrounding Jelani’s disappearance and death, and that is where we will focus our energy. As of this moment, we do not know what happened to Jelani and we will not stop until we do.”