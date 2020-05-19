Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy William, Tristan Thompson & More!

PRPhotos.com

WENDY WILLIAMS IS GOING ON HIATUS AGAIN: Reports say that Wendy Williams is taking another hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show due to fatigue and other symptoms of her Graves disease. According to Variety, a spokesperson for the show said in a statement, “Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment." The statement continued, "We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘[email protected]’ shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

TRISTAN THOMPSON FILES LIBEL SUIT AGAINST KIMBERLY ALEXANDER: According to Page Six, Tristan Thompson has filed a libel suit against Kimberly Alexander, the woman who has claimed he is he father of her child. In the suit, Thompson claims that Alexander “is a wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son.” The suit added that despite the results of Thompson’s recent DNA test conclusively determined Alexander’s child is not Thompson’s, “Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth. Thompson is seeking damages and court costs.

NENE LEAKES MAY NOT RETURN TO 'RHOA' NEXT SEASON: In an interview with People, NeNe Leakes reveals she may not return to Real Housewives of Atlanta next season. She said, “I don’t know. I just don’t know. I go back and forth with it every day. I feel like it’s a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here.” She added, “This time, being quarantined [amid the coronavirus pandemic] has really made me appreciate a lot of things about my life anyway. I keep saying to people, ‘I want my life back.’ I can’t have these girls fighting with me on TV for no reason anymore. I’ve got to move forward. And if that’s all you want from me, I have to move on and I got to go. Me and my wig got to leave, honey.”

IS PHAEDRA RETURNING TO 'RHOA'?: Speaking of RHOA, sources told lovebscott.com that Phaedra Parks may really be returning to the show. Sources say she is being considered to return in a "friend" role.