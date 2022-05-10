Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Antonio Brown & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS WON'T BE RETURNING TO TELEVISION: Despite what Wendy Williams says, reports say she won't return to her talk show this fall, with sources Wendy's return is “logistically impossible.” According to Page Six, the source said, “Where’s she gonna go? It’s done. Logistically, it won’t work. Sherri has her time slots.” Another source added, “She has not been able to consistently work… She did not have the mental and physical capacity to host her show. Debmar wanted her back more than anybody. They would’ve loved for her to finish out this chapter.”

ANTONIO BROWN SAYS THERE IS 'NO RACISM': During a recent interview, Antonio Brown said that he believes there is “no racism” in America. During the We In Miami podcast, he said, “You don’t have to have self-pity, there is no racism, you can do what you want in America.” He added that the fact that he received a $100 million football contract as proof that racism is a thing of the past.

REPORT: FORMER ADREIAN PAYNE SHOT AND KILLED: Former NBA star Adreian Payne was shot and killed yesterday morning (May 9th). He was 31. According to TMZ, Payne was fatally shot in Orange County, Florida. Authorities were called to respond to the shooting and while Payne was transported to the hospital, he died of his injuries. Cops arrested a 29-year-old suspect by the name of Lawrence Dority. The man has been booked and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

NICK CANNON'S EX LANISHA COLE PREGNANT: Nick Cannon's ex Lanisha Cole is pregnant with her first child. The video turned photographer announced the news on Mother's Day. Fans wondered if the baby could be Nick's since Cole and Cannon were last seen together back in February.