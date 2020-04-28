Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Ashley ‘Ms Minnie’ Ross, LisaRaye & More!

PRPhotos.com

WENDY WILLIAMS CAN'T WAIT TO DATE AFTER QUARANTINE IS OVER: During her TV show yesterday (April 27th) Wendy Williams revealed that she is ready for quarantine to be over so she could get back to dating. She said that one guy asked her on a date recently but she said no. She explained, “I texted him back like ‘no’ I’m happily quarantining, bye! The idea that he had this idea during heavy quarantine makes me not even want to go out with him after quarantine, so he’s checked off the list.” She then told the audience that there is a guy that she is interested in. He gives good gifts, comes with a car and driver, and they also like the same food and music, and he’s also age-appropriate.

LISARAYE REVEALS SHE PLAYED A PART IN SISTER DA BRAT MEETING JESSECA DUPART: In an interview with MadameNoire, LisaRaye revealed that she played a part in her sister Da Brat meeting her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart. She said, "I met her before she even met my sister. She and I were doing some videos for her Kaleidoscope products because she was actually a fan. So we reenacted a Player’s Club scene and did a couple of videos together. So when she reached out to have my sister try her drops, then they actually made a rapport with each other and built a friendship. What came out of that is what we see on Instagram now." She continued, "I think it’s just fantastic when you can find someone and build any kind of relationship that you can build on and that can be solid enough for you to be able to be yourself, and to be able to share that with the world. So I’m glad she’s living in her truth. She like it? I love it."

FOX NEWS ENDS RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP ALLIES 'DIAMOND & SILK': Reports say that Diamond & Silk, the viral duo best known for supporting Donald Trump, have been let go from Fox Nation's streaming service. According to The Daily Beast, the split comes after the two came under fire for promoting conspiracy theories and disinformation about the coronavirus. A source told the publication, “After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon."

'LITTLE WOMEN: ATLANTA'S MS MINNIE DEAD AT 34: Ashley "Minnie" Ross of Little Women: Atlanta has died following a hit and run car accident. Ms. Minnie's management team announced the news on her Instagram page after midnight (April 28th), saying, "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.