Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Cynthia Bailey & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS STAFF PAYING PEOPLE $75 TO SIT IN AUDIENCE: Reports say that The Wendy Williams Show has been paying people $75 to sit in the studio audience at the show. Those who participate must be vaccinated.

CYNTHIA BAILEY LEFT 'RHOA' TO KEEP HER MARRIAGE IN TACT: During an interview with Page Six, Cynthia Bailey revealed that she decided to leave RHOA to keep her marriage solid. She explained, “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike." On her marriage to Peter, she said, “Honestly, whether we were on the show or not, I don’t think it would have worked out now. Now, let me be very clear, I don’t think being on the show helps your relationship. But if your relationship is not solid or there’s issues you guys are dealing with, those issues are going to play out, whether you [are on] the show or not. So that’s just what it is.”

MIKE TYSON SET TO FIGHT LOGAN PAUL NEXT YEAR: Mike Tyson is set to fight Logan Paul in February 2022. According to Rap-Up, the deal is already done. Neither fighter have confirmed the news.