Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Deion Sanders & More!

REPORT: WENDY WILLIAMS' SON TOLD HER HE 'WILL NOT BE IN HER LIFE UNTIL SHE GETS HELP': According to The Jasmine Brand, Wendy Williams' 21-year-old son Kevin gave her an ultimatum. A source close to the family claimed that Kevin said he “would not be in her life” unless she got help. The source said, “Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained. He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself.” The source continued, “Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”

DEION SANDERS THINKS BRITTANY RENNER'S KNOWLEDGE COULD HAVE SAVED HIM $20 MILLION: Deion Sanders has opened up about why he decided to have Brittany Renner to speak to his team at Jackson State University. On his 21 And Prime podcast, Deion said, “Let me tell you something. If I had her in my ear. If I had been sitting in that room at Florida State and I had her come and lay it out like she laid it out. If I would have had that I would be at least $20 million richer.” He continued, “Because everything she elaborated on, I would have been more prepared for the game of life. I was prepared for the game of football, but not that other game. Because I was so locked in. And then I misconstrued what love and some women were. If I would have had that, I promise you, at least 20. At least $20 million richer because of the divorces, the lawyer fees, all the bull junk that I’ve gone through as a man.”

VIVICA A. FOX: 'I NEVER MET THE MAN I COULD HAVE CHILDREN WITH': According to Essence, during a recent event, Vivica A. Fox spoke on why she never had children. When a fan aksed if she ever considered adopting so that she could leave a legacy, she responded, “Girl, I’m 57. I’ve got six godbabies. Don’t think that because I didn’t birth children that I don’t have children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman — period.” She continued, “I love children. Please do not get me wrong, I absolutely love children. In my life, it was career over children. And I never met the man I could have children with. I didn’t.”

O.J. SIMPSON GRANTED EARLY RELEASE FROM PAROLE: O.J. Simpson was granted an early parole discharge last week. Simpson's parole for his 2008 armed robbery conviction ended early this month. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne told the Associated Press, “Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now."

WNBA STAR CANDACE PARKER'S WIFE IS EXPECTING: According to TMZ, WNBA star Candace Parker and her wife Russian Basketball player Anna Petrakova are expecting a child. The Chicago Sky player shared a photo standing next to her daughter, Lailaa, and Anna with her baby bump, alog with the caption, “Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together."