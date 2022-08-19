Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & Dwyane Wade!

REPORT: WENDY WILLIAMS WAS 'NEVER SERIOUSLY CONSIDERED' TO BE ASKED BACK FOR TALK SHOW'S LAST EPISODE: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wendy Williams' talk show's production company Debmar-Mercury “never seriously considered” having Williams, return for the series finale episode. A series producer said, “To put her on as a guest or to do a video message from her would be a disservice to Wendy, who is so much bigger than that.” Debmar-Mercury Senior VP Marketing Adam Lewis added, “We knew we really didn’t want it to feel like an in-memoriam because she’s very much alive. We weren’t going to do this huge countdown with celebratory balloons because it didn’t feel celebratory.”

DWAYNE WADE FILES PETITION TO LEGALLY CHANGE ZAYA WADE'S NAME AND GENDER: Reports say that Dwayne Wade has filed a petition for his transgender daughter Zaya Wade to change her name officially from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. According to The Blast, Wade also asked that the court legally issues a decree recognizing that the minors’ gender is changed to “female.” It specifically cites the reason for the change as “to conform with gender identity.”The petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court states that he has full authority to enact decisions on his daughter’s behalf. In addition, he has notified his former wife and daughter’s mother, Siohvaughn Funches, of the legal action.