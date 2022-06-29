Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Jemele Hill & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS OPENS UP ABOUT HER ONGOING MEDICAL ISSUES: During an interview with TMZ, Wendy Williams opened up about her ongoing struggle with lymphedema. She also opened up about why she's deciding to do her own podcast, saying, “When you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show.” She added that she is “100 percent retired” from her daily TV show. During the interview, Wendy revealed her foot to show how swollen her feet is due to her condition, which is caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system. Wendy says she can only feel “maybe 5 percent of my feet” but added that she is not letting it slow her down.

JEMELE HILL REVEALS SHE HAD AN ABORTION AT 26: Jemele Hill has revealed that she had an abortion at age 26. In a new article, she said, “I am angry, appalled, and disgusted about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that previously guaranteed federal constitutional protections for abortion rights.” She continued, “I had an abortion when I was 26 years old. I was not raped. I wasn’t the victim of incest. I was not in the midst of a life-threatening medical emergency. I simply had no desire to give birth to a child.” Jemele later revealed why she decided to have an abortion, saying, “When I had my abortion, I was a sports journalist at the Detroit Free Press, in Michigan. I was financially able to support a child. I have no doubt that my family would have been present for me. The man I was involved with at the time would have provided support. His family would have been there for us too. However, I didn’t see a long-term future with him. And given that my mother and father never married—and I knew their tumultuous history very well—I didn’t want to bring a child into an unstable relationship.” She added, “My career meant everything to me. I was pursuing my dream of being a sports journalist. I understood clearly that having a child would have drastically limited the future I saw for myself. Parenting would be difficult to fit into my lifestyle.”

ARI FLETCHER RESPONDS TO DESIGNER WHO ACCUSES HER OF GHOSTING HER OVER A SOCIAL MEDIA POST WEARING ONE OF HER DESIGNS: Earlier this week, designer GiGi Hunter took to social media to call out Ari Fletcher who claimed the influencer ghosted her when it came to a social media post and tag. Gigi shared a photo of Ari wearing the cream knitted dress she wore to the 2022 BET Awards and said, “@therealkylesister had me make her a dress in exchange for a post/ tag-she ghosted me and kept the dress only to wear this fake knockoff of my brand LOL.” She then shared a photo of the black dress she claims Ari had her make. The photo was then followed by text messages that were dated back to May and June of 2021. In the messages, the recipient, which is Ari, was asked when did she plan on posting the dress, and she responded and said the dress would be worn two weeks later. Ari responded via IG Story, saying, “That message was from May 25, 2021, over a year ago. You OFFERED to send me a dress. We never had any agreement or contract or payments. You just OFFERED and I let you send a dress. I didn’t wear the dress because it’s ugly. I’m not obligated to wear nothing I’m not on contract for. Still stalking me a year later…go work on your craft weirdo.” Gigi responded, “Lmafoo work on my craft when you had your cousin reach out to me for a free dress.” Ari responded, “Who is my cousin? I ain’t never in my life had nobody reach out to you! I never even knew about you until you asked to make me a dress. I don’t even ask for nothing for free, never! Stop playing with me.”