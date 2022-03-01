Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & LaKeith Stanfield!

PRPhotos.com

WENDY WILLIAMS' PUBLICIST CALLS OUT FORMER REP: Wendy Williams' publicist Shawn Zanotti called out her former publicist Howard Bragman for his recent comments, saying that they were "not in the best interest of Wendy." After it was announced that the Wendy Williams Show is coming to an end, Bragman released a statement on behalf of Wendy, saying, “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the Maybe Wendy Show.” Zanotti responded to the statement, saying, “The statement that was put out by the guy Howard was not in the best interest of Wendy. You wouldn’t refer to your client’s show as the ‘Maybe Wendy Show,’ which was shade directed towards Wendy… To further go on to question the validity of her verified IG page, is even more proof that this was not in the best interest of Wendy — knowing he hasn’t spoken to her." Zanotti continued, “The focus right now should not be on the public shaming of Wendy Williams or the production company making a decision from ‘a business point of view.. It should be on uplifting her while she is going through a very human experience. So, please send prayers and positivity to Wendy and her legal team who have bigger fish to fry!”

LAKEITH STANFIELD POSES IN LACE STOCKINGS: LaKeith Stanfield was trending yesterday (February 28th) after the actor shared a photo of himself wearing lace stockings with ruffled feathers. The photo comes from Stansfield's recent photoshoot for Replica Man, a fashion magazine. Social media reacted, with one person writing, "They done got him too !!" Another person wrote, "This is the last day of black history month…this couldn’t wait till tomorrow?"