Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & LaLa Anthony!

WENDY WILLIAMS WON'T RETURN TO TALK SHOW THIS MONTH: Wendy Williams won't be returning to her talk show for another month. According to ET Online, Wendy is still experiencing complications from ongoing health issues. Guests hosts that will fill in for her for the rest of the month include Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, and Steve Wilkos.

BLACK DESIGNER ACCUSES LALA ANTHONY OF STEALING HER DESIGN FOR PRETTY LITTLE THING: Fashion designer Ash Forde has accused LaLa Anthony and her stylist of stealing her designs for her PrettyLittleThing collectiion. Forde claimed that stylist Jeremy Haynes reached out to her to pull a dress from her collection for LaLa. Fast forward to this week and she was shocked to see LaLa allegedly wearing copycat version of that dress at her launch for her PrettyLittleThing collection. Forde said, “I can’t express the amount of disbelief I’m experiencing right now. For another black woman to mirror the designs of another black woman, pure hurt. We’ve seen this narrative so many times from different cultures, but girl — OURS?" Haynes responded to Forde, saying, “For clarification purposes the collection was designed & produced prior to me pulling the dress. I was not involved in the creative process of the line. Nonetheless, I am very proud of my sis @lala hard work. Make sure y’all support.