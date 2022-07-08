Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & Lamar Odom!

WENDY WILLLIAMS CREATES INSTAGRAM FOR NEW PODCAST: Wendy Williams has created an Instagram for her brand new podcast The Wendy Experience Podcast. In the first post, Wendy shared a video of her on her laptop, in which we hear someone say, “Wendy Doing A Show, Not a TV Show Sorry it is a WENDY EXPERIENCE! STAY TUNED!” She later shared a photo of herself sitting on a coach, along with the caption, “When one door closes a LARGER one Opens! Last Day on SET! #stay#tuned#thewendyexperience#loading#nyc”

LAMAR ODOM HOSPITALIZED AFTER CAR ACCIDENT: Lamar Odom was hospitalized after recently being in a car accident. According to The Jasmine Brand, sources say that the NBA star, who was on the passenger side, was in Atlanta at the time of the accident. He was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Reports say that he is doing okay.