Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Michael B. Jordan & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS SPOTTED LEAVING MIAMI WELLNESS CENTER: Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami. According to Page Six, she was out of her wheelchair and walking again. Wendy ignored a question about her show being cancelled, but when asked how she's doing, she said "Wendy's doing fabulous." When asked what the fans could expect, Wendy responded, "More Wendy stuff."

MICHAEL B. JORDAN OPENS UP ABOUT GOING PUBLIC WITH LORI HARVEY: In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael B. Jordan spoke about going public with Lori Harvey, saying that their connection was "real enough" to share with the world. He explained, “There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.” He also said that he "finally found what love was" with Lori.

ANDY COHEN RESPONDS AFTER NENE LEAKES SAYS SHE WOULD RETURN TO 'RHOA': During an interview with The Real, Andy Cohen responded to NeNe Leakes recently saying that she was open to returning to RHOA, but she would need to have a conversation with Cohen. Cohen said, “You know, we are in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives, and it’s great and Marlo has her peach and Shereé is back, and we have some new faces and some great faces and Kenya Moore is on fire, and so I am really focused right now on season 14 of the housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that right now.”