Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Mike Tyson & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS IS 'NOT IN AGREEMENT' WITH COURT APPOINTED FINANCIAL GUARDIAN: It was announced last week that Wendy Williams would soon have access to her millions” after a court “appointed a financial guardian over her bank accounts.” Now, according to Page Six, La'Shawn Thomas, an attorney for Williams said that she doesn't want anyone but her to have control of her money. The statement read, “Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money.” Thomas continued, saying that Williams “feels that she is capable” of hiring her own team who would work for her “and not the court.” Thomas also suggested that Wells Fargo may have leaked the report “in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around” the bank.

MIKE TYSON OPENS UP ABOUT PLANE INCIDENT: Mike Tyson has opened up about his recent viral altercation on a Jet Blue flight, where he was seen punching another passenger who kept bothering him during the flight. Tyson opened up about the incident on his podcast, saying that the man triggered him. Tyson was facing assault charges but he confirmed that the charges have been dropped. He said, He was f**king with me, man….I shouldn’t even be taking public planes and my wife gets mad that I take public planes.” He continued, “What am I going to do on a f*****g plane with my friends and a bodyguard he’s supposed to watch me? A bodyguard and a f*****g yes man. What am I gonna do on a plane? It triggers me.”

NICK CANNON SAYS VASECTOMY COMPANIES WANT HIM TO BE THEIR SPOKESPERSON: During a recent radio interview, Nick Cannon revealed that vasectomy companies have been contacting him, asking him to be their spokesperson. He explained, “First of all… all the companies were DM-ing me, asking me to be a spokesperson, so there’s a bag in it. You know I can always locate a bag. So whoever wants me… we're going to film it. But as of right now, I'm still out here shooting in these streets.” When asked if all of his babies mamas get along, he said, “They don't have to– they get along with me.”