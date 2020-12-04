Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & More!

PRPhotos.com

LIFETIME RELEASES WENDY WILLIAM BIOPIC TRAILER: Lifetime has released the trailer for Wendy Williams' biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie. The film will showcase Wendy's rise to fame, issues with addiction and her marriage and divorce to Kevin Hunter. Wendy is an executive producer on the biopic, which stars The Oval's Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari, who has starred in P-Valley. The biopic will air next month.

VH1 PREPS NEW LOVE & HIP-HOP SPINOFF: Vh1 is prepping a new non scripted series to help celebrity couples resolve their relationship issues. According to The Jasmine Brand, sources say that Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood's Ray J and Princess Love, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta's Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, and former Flavor of Love star and radio personality Deelishis and her husband Exonerated 5's Raymond Santana Jr. The source revealed about the show “The show is really going to get to the root of some of their relationship issues and help them work through it with other couples.”

MAJAH HYPE ACCUSED OF PHYSICALLY ABUSING HIS EX: Brooklyn based comedian Majah Hype has been accused of domestic violence by his ex fiance Latisha. According to Urban Islandz, Latisha revealed the news on Instagram Live earlier this week, saying, “Imagine having to hide your bruises and being battered from your family. Imagine, after being abused and assaulted, you have to console the person that hurt you because now they’re distraught. They want to harm themselves. So you don’t even have the chance to heal, you don’t have the chance to be upset. Imagine going through all of those things and then you still have to have sex. You’re still expected to be delightful like there’s nothing wrong with you when your face is unrecognizable.” Latisha later came back on to Instagram Live to reveal that Majah Hype released her sex tape online to get revenge on her for going public with her abuse accusations. Majah hasn't directly, but he quoted a few bible verses onto his Instagram Stories.