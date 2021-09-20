Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, NeNe Leakes & More!

PRPhotos.com

WENDY WILLIAMS IS IN STABLE CONDITION: Wendy Williams is still hospitalized but is now in stable condition. Wendy's brother Tommy gave an update on his sister's condition via YouTube after she was voluntarily admitted to a hospital for psychiatric issues. Wendy also recently tested positive for a “breakthrough case” of COVID-19 and although she is asymptomatic, doctors are said to be keeping a close eye on her physical health as well. Her brother said, "She’s doing well. Stable. I’ve spoken with her And we’re hanging in there. She’s hanging in there. We’re praying. She’s fighting.”

KYM WHITLEY SAYS MARLON WAYANS' PACKAGE IS LIKE A SMALL BAT: During the newest epiode of TV One's Uncensored, Kym Whitley revealed that Marlon Wayans is packing. She opened up about working with Marlon on the set of The Wayans Show in 1998. She said that since Marlon is know to play jokes, she thought he put a “small bat” in his pants to make it appear as if his penis was bigger than what it is. She explained, “I thought he’s trying to be funny because he’s a fool and I kept looking and I said [to myself], ‘This boy done put a little bat in his shorts, in his red sweatpants.’ I kept looking at it and I said, ‘Stop being silly boy you crazy!’" She continued, “You see this? He is so silly. And nobody on set was laughing. They were saying over the speakers, like, ‘Oh she seen it.' So I am like, that’s real? First of all you need to put a rope on that thing and tie it up, whatever that is. Then for the whole week I was distracted and they were like he has a reputation in Hollywood. He’s just blessed! It’s burned into my brain!”

NENE LEAKES OPENS UP ABOUT ADJUSTING TO HER NEW NORMAL: NeNe Leakes has opened up about how she has been adjusting to the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes. The former RHOA star says she is pushing through. She explained, “I’m just trying to adjust to this whole new life I have and this whole new normal,” she said while driving. “I have a whole group of people that’s coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me, just trying to keep my mind off of, you know, the events that recently happened.” She continued, “I have good days and bad days but…yeah. They say it’s normal. Some days I’m up, some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon so that was good. I normally don’t go to the salon. I usually let people come to my house, so today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good, to be around other people.” NeNe also revealed that Lauren London has reached out to her, saying, “Thank you to Lauren London. You have reached out to me so ma

ny times to help me go through this process, as you have gone through it. Thank you.”