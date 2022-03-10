Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon & More!

PRPhotos.com

WENDY WILLIAMS' BROTHER GIVES AN UPDATE ON HIS SISTER'S CONDITION: Wendy Williams' brother Tommy Williams has given an update on his sister's condition. Tommy said, “Wendy’s doing well. She’s recovering.” He continued, “You know, Wendy is not just going to be back, but she’s going to be better than ever folks. We’re not looking – you’re gonna experience somebody that you haven’t seen before – that you’ve never met.” He added, “Because her level of focus and intensity and the fight that she will have fought once she gets back on her – whatever she’s gonna do. I would say show but we’ll see.”

REPORT: NICK CANNON'S TALK SHOW IS BEING CANCELLED: Reports say that Nick Cannon's daytime tak show is being cancelled. According to Page Six, staff have yet to be informed but several staff members have already been looking for new jobs because the outlook seemed bleak for the struggling show. Ratings for the show showed “no signs of growth.” Celebrity 411 reported that the show only picked up 400,000 viewers, making it the lowest rated talk show at the time.

'POWER BOOK IV: FORCE' RENEWED FOR SEASON 2 BY STARZ: Reports say that Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for a second season at STARZ. The Power spinoff debuted on February 6th and delivered strong ratings with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the U.S. alone, making it the most-watched premiere ever in the network’s history.