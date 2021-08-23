Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Nicole Ari Parker & More!

PRPhotos.com

WENDY WILLIAMS HAS A NEW BOYFRIEND: Wendy Williams debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram. She posted a pic of her boyfriend, along with the caption, "My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend.”

NICOLE ARI PARKER TO REPLACE KIM CATTRAL IN 'SEX AND THE CITY' REBOOT: Nicole Ari Parker has been added to the upcoming Sex and The City reboot to fill the absence of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones character. According to the Mail on Sunday, Ari Parker, 50, will play Carrie Bradshaw’s new best friend, documentary-maker Lisa Todd Wexley.

AMERICAN IDOL'S SYESHA MERCADO REUNITES WITH HER NEWBORN: Former American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado has been reunited with her newborn baby Ast. Last week, the baby was removed from her and her partner Tyron Deener's custody. Deener said via Instagram, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart and my family for being there for us unconditionally." Deener and Mercado are still fighting to regain custody of their one-year-old son, Amen’Ra, who was removed from their custody in March. According to People, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they removed him over “suffering from severe malnutrition." Deener and Mercado had taken Amen’Ra to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in late February because they were concerned about malnutrition due to him rejecting other fluids once he wasn’t getting breastfed. They were later accused of turning down a B-12 intramuscular shot, which the couple denies, and he was later removed over claims of malnutrition once he was discharged from the hospital.

REV JESSE JACKSON AND HIS WIFE HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19: 79-year-old Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, 77-year-old Jacqueline has been hospitalized at the Northwestern Memorial hospital in Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19. According to CNN, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC) said in a statement, “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both/ Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines.”