Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Raven Symone & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS' BROTHER GIVES UPDATE ABOUT HER HEALTH: Wendy Williams' brother Tommy Williams has given an update on his sister's health. On his YouTube channel, he said, “Wendy is battling with things that we’ve all been aware of.” He continued, “It’s Graves’ disease … Plus, she has her age. There’s a concern because of her inability to be active and her motor skills being slowed down because of her lymphedema. It’s concerning because it’s the TV season and Wendy is the type of person where she never really misses work, she loves her job, she loves being out there, she loves doing what she does.” He added, “She’s the same Wendy she was the last time she was on the set. It’s just she is trying to make sure everything is as it should be prior to going back. Wendy is a warrior … She would rather be solid with a date and say I’m coming back and be at her word or come back sooner.” Wendy's show will return on Ocrober 18th with a lineup of guest hosts.

RAVEN SYMONE SAYS SHE WAS 'CATFISHED' WHEN SHE JOINED 'THE VIEW': During a talk with fellow former The View co host Candace Cameron Bure, Raven Symone spoke on joining The View at the end of season 18 and said, “I got catfished. I feel like I just got catfished. I thought I was going on a show, like Candace, where it was pop culture and fun and exciting and I got catfished, and I learned a good lesson.” Raven added, “The only reason I really got through a lot of the stuff that I did get through was because of Whoopi Goldberg and the producers as well. There is something amazing about behind the scenes of The View that kind of puts the salve over all the BS that’s going on on-camera that made it tolerable to stay as long as we did.”

MIKE EPPS AND WIFE KYRA WELCOME SECOND CHILD: Mike Epps and his wife Kyra have welcomed their second child a baby boy. Kyra wrote via Instagram, “Son, we prayed for you!!! You have officially rocked our world. Mama loves you so much ?” The two are already parents to 19-month-old Indiana Rose. Mike also has four daughters from previous relationships.