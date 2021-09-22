Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & Steve Harvey!

PRPhotos.com

REPORT: WENDY WILLIAMS WAS 'DRINKING EVERY DAY' BEFORE BEING HOSPITALIZED: Reports say that Wendy Williams was drinking every day prior to her recent hospitalization. Last week, Wendy was voluntarily hospitalized and undergoing psychiatric evaluations. She was also diagnosed with COVID-19. According to The Neighborhood Talk, a source said that Wendy was “drinking every day, even while filming the show” before her hospitalization. The insider also claimed that people on the set of The Wendy Williams Show knew about her alleged alcoholism, saying, “Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor… Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don’t want to lose their jobs." The source added, “She’s an alcoholic. A bad one. She doesn’t need a talk show, she needs help.” Meanwhile, Wendy's ex Kevin Hunter sent a cryptic message amid reports about Wendy, saying, “Bday vibes ALL WEEK..so THANKFUL to the MOST HIGH “GOD” for ALL BLESSINGS…I tried to tell ‘EM…HEALTH IS WEALTH…not MONEY…GOD said “They’ll LEARN! HAVE A BLESSED DAY.”

STEVE HARVEY IS REALLY HAPPY FOR LORI HARVEY AND MICHAEL B. JORDAN: Steve Harvey says that he is really happy for his daughter Lori Harvey and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. In an interview with People, he sang Michael's praises, saying, "I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am. It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it's the first time she's been happy… He's just a good guy." He added, "If he wasn't, get him out of here, 'cause I have ways. But I can't say nothing bad, man. He's just got a great family, man. He's a spiritual guy."