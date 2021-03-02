Hollywood Quick Hits: Will Smith, Columbus Short & More!

PRPhotos.com

WILL SMITH SAYS HE WILL CONSIDER RUNNING FOR POLITICAL OFFICE IN THE FUTURE: During an interview with the Crooked Media Pod Save America podcast, Will Smith said that he has thought about running for political office one day. He said, “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line.” He continued, “I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

BRITNEY SPEARS' PARENTS RESPONDS TO COLUMBUS SHORT'S N-WORD ALLEGATIONS: Britney Spears' parents Lynne and Jamie Spears have responded to Columbus Short's recent claims that they called him the n-word after finding out that their daughter had slept with him back in 2003. Short wrote about their entanglement in autobiography Short Stories. Lynne told Page Six, “I want to be very clear. Those terrible words are not remotely in my vocabulary. I would never say that to anyone, much less my daughter. Ever.” Meanwhile, a source close to Jamie said on his behalf, “Jamie was not there, and not involved. In fact, during this time period, Jamie was not involved in Britney’s business at all.”

TYRESE'S ESTRANGED WIFE SAMANTHA GIBSON DOES NOT ADVISE DATING CELEBRITIES: Tyrese's estranged wife Samantha Gibson revealed during an Instagram Live that she would advise women against dating male celebrities. She said, “I think a lot of women want a certain type of notoriety being with a certain guy. That’s not where your worth comes from, that’s not where your validation comes from. Your validation comes from God and God alone. It doesn’t matter who you’re with.” She continued, “I’m not saying these guys are bad. But these are self-made men. There’s a lot of women that want these men. At the end of the day, these men are accustomed to getting their way. And because there’s a lot more that women that want them, they’re able to pick and choose and able to do whatever. A lot of women going into a situation, saying, ‘I want this kind of guy.’ Not understanding that these men have the pick of the liter. They ain’t gon put up with everything. You’re going to have to settle, and compromise, and work things out within yourself before they feel like they have to do that too.