Hollywood Quick Hits: Will Smith, KeKe Palmer & More!

WILL SMITH SPOTTED IN INDIA FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP: Will Smith was spotted for the first time after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this month. The actor was spotted arriving in Mumbai, India this past weekend. No word on what the purpose of his trip is.

KEKE PALMER CALLS OUT FAN WHO FILMED HER WITHOUT HER CONSENT: KeKe Palmer took to social media to call out a fan who recorded her without her permission. The actress tweeted this past weekend, “No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex. I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want to take one with her.” Palmer said that the woman then “still preceded to film me against my will.” She said, “If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon.” Keke continued, “I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time. Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I’m still preforming sic. The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me obvs.” The actress went on to say that “boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time…”

NENE LEAKES CLAIMS BRAVO USED HER TAX DEBT TO KEEP HER SILENT ABOUT RACIST WORK ENVIRONMENT: New details are emerging about NeNe Leakes' lawsuit against Bravo. According to the Jasmine Brand, according to legal filings, NeNe has claimed that the network leveraged her hefty tax debt against her to keep her silent about the racism allegations. NeNe alleged that it all happened after her and Kim got into an argument following a girls trip where Kim's daughter called her home “roach infested.” NeNe later tweeted, “Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home … was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc.” According to court docs, NeNe took the issue to Bravo and RHOA producer Andy Cohen. She alleged that the network responded to Nene’s allegations by telling her publicly disparaging Kim was “bad for business”. Additionally, docs state the network forced Nene to remove her post, but allowed Kim to keep hers posted. Once the issue had settled, court docs state the network began to target Nene. Allegedly, Bravo began to raise concerns over a $824,000 tax lien. However, Nene’s legal team stated the move was “clearly retaliatory” as the network was previously informed about the debt.

'RHOP' STAR ASHLEY DARBY SPLIT FROM HUSBAND BECAUSE OF 'TRUST ISSUES' AND 'INCONSISTENCIES': Reports say that RHOP star Ashley Darby split from husband Michael Darby because of “trust issues” and “inconsistencies.” According to The Jasmine Brand, a source said, “Michael is a real estate developer and owns the building where the family lives. He moved out a while ago. They’ve been having serious problems for about a year now. There’s been a visceral disconnect between them as a couple. For Ashley, the inconsistencies within the relationship and trust issues led to the split.”