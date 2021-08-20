Hollywood Quick Hits: Will Smith, Nick Cannon & More!

PRPhotos.com

WILL SMITH AND THE ROCK ARE AMONG THE HIGHEST PAID MOVIE STARS: Variety has revealed the top pair movie stars of 2021 and Daniel Craig landed at the top of the list earning a whopping $100 million as a result of his Netflix contract. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came in at number two with $50 million and Will Smith took the number three spot with $40 million. Denzel Washington took the number four spot with $40 million and Leonardo DiCaprio rounded out the top five with $30 million. Other stars that made the list include, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Gosling, Chris Hemsworth, Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, and Chris Pine.

NICK CANNON SPEAKS ON FATHER HOOD WITH KEVIN HART: In an interview with Kevin Hart on his Hart To Heart show, Nick Cannon opened up about fatherhood. Kevin asked Nick, “Who is Nick Cannon as a dad? Right now, Nick Cannon as a dad, the numbers are growing." Cannon responded,"I'm a dad to a whole bunch of motherf******." When asked how many children he has, Nick responded, "I don't know. You're gonna put me on the spot? It's like Spades. I got eight and a possible nine." He added, "I like children, damn it!" Later he said he spoke about how seriously he takes fatherhood, saying, "It gives me the ability to say, 'Man I can affect so much.'"

AMBER ROSE'S SLUT WALK WILL RETURN IN 2022: Amber Rose has announced that her annual Slut Walk is set to return next year. She wrote via Instagram, "My Agent just called me [eyeball emoji] SLUT WALK 2022 is on!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "@livenation Bigger and better than ever! God is good all the time." Amber didn't release any further details.