Hollywood Quick Hits: Will Smith & Rosie Perez!

JANET HUBERT SAYS SHE WAS 'MOVED' BY WILL SMITH'S RED TABLE TALK: Janet Hubert says she was moved by Will Smith's Red Table Talk takeover after his Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunion with her. During the episode, Smith shed more light on what happened between he and Janet. Janet told KTLA about the episode, ” . . . when I saw what Will did, I was absolutely so moved that I couldn’t watch it. I ended up turning it off and running away from the computer because generally I don’t show that kind of vulnerability. But to see him say what he said about his own pain, what he was going through and what I was going through. We were going through the same thing at different times.” She also revealed that she definitely accepted Will's apology and she is starting to feel lighter after letting go of what happened.

ROSIE PEREZ CONTRACTED COVID-19 A YEAR AGO: During an interview with UPROXX, Rosie Perez revealed that she contracted COVID-19 in December 2019 and at the time it was being called a “new respiratory tract infection.” At the time, Perez was shooting HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. She said, “I had told everybody, ‘We’re going to get shut down.’ I had contracted COVID when we flew to Bangkok.” She said that doctors told her it was a “new respiratory tract infection” and that all people knew about it at the time was that “it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body. And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was terrifying.”