Hollywood Quick Hits: Will Smith & Wendy Williams!

WILL SMITH HAD SO MUCH SEX AT ONE POINT HE VOMITED AFTER ORGASMING: Will Smith has admitted that after dealing with his first breakup with girlfriend Melanie at 16, he started having so much sex with different women that he started vomitting after orgasming. He wrote in his book Will, “I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse. Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie, but over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena." He continued, “I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit… In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away, but invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”

IS WENDY WILLIAMS OUT?: RadarOnline is reporting that Wendy Williams will not return to her talk show. The site is reporting that Sherri Shepherd is the frontrunner to officially take over as host. Sherri will serve as guest host for the final weeks before the holiday break. Although reports said that Wendy was suffering from early onset dementia, Wendy's brother Tommy has denied the reports.