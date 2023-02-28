Hollywood Quick Hits: Zendaya & Serayah!

PRPhotos.com

REPORT: ZENDAYA WILL NOW BE PAID NEARLY $1 MILLION PER EPISODE FOR UPCOMING SEASON OF 'EUPHORIA': Reports say that Zendaya has renegotiate her contract with HBO and she will be paid nearly $1 million per episode for the upcoming third season of Euphoria. According to The Shaderoom, Zendaya and her team recently approached the network about adjusting her contract.

SERAYAH CONFIRMS SPLIT WITH JACOB LATIMORE: Serayah has confirmed that she and actor Jacob Latimore have split. The actress was trending this past weekend after photos of her and rapper/actor Joey Bada$$ went viral. When people asked if she and Jacob broke up, Serayah said yes and said that her and Jacob grew apart.