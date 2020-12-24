Hollywood Quick Hits:Taraji P. Henson, Porsha Williams & More!

PRPhotos.com

TARAJI P. HENSON REVEALS SHE CONTEMPLATED SUICIDE DURING THE PANDEMIC: Taraji P. Henson admitted that she contemplated suicide during the pandemic. According to E! Online, on the latest episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji, she said, “During this pandemic it’s been hard on all of us, and I had a moment. I had a dark moment. I was in a dark place. For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row.” Prior to this, Taraji said that she had purchased a gun. She said that she remembered thinking to herself, “I could go in there right now and just end it all, ’cause I want it to be over.” Taraji said that after speaking to one of her good friends and telling her what she was going through, she felt better. She feels like , by not sharing her experience with someone who cared, her suicidal thoughts would “become a plan.”

PORSHA WILLIAMS AND KENYA MOORE GO AT IT: Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore are going at it online because Moore seemingly agreed with a comment that Williams is using her Breonna Taylor activism to “clout chase.” Williams said that Moore should be “ashamed of herself” and Moore claimed that Eva Marcille was a “real activist” unlike her. Until Freedom founder Tamika D. Mallory stepped in to defend Williams, saying, “Yes @thekenyamoore. It seems you need an education on CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE. Google and/or history classes are your friends.” She added about Williams, “Her courage is something most TALKERS would never do.” Williams later added, “It really is sad that this has to be addressed. I am on RHOA and most of the show is for entertainment but when it comes to BLM let me be clear I will not be reading anyone, I will not be shading anyone, I will not stoop down and give weight nor battle on the topic of BLM with a fellow black women sic on TV! I take it very serious so all I will say is Kenya I will pray for you over the holidays and maybe even I can be a beacon of light in your dark heart when it comes to anything Porsha related or maybe I can enlighten you on the act of civil disobedience.”

VIOLA DAVIS BATHES WITH HER HUSBAND EVERY NIGHT: Viola Davis has revealed that she and her husband Julius Tennon bath together every morning and night. She told People Magazine, “We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night 'cause we get in the tub together. And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!” She added, “I give him facials. And we just chat, chat, chat, and he's just really sweet. Every single day we do that.”