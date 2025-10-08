HUNTR/X Make Live Debut On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Presented With Platinum Record For ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Soundtrack

On Tuesday (October 7), EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami – the real-life voices behind HUNTR/X’s No. 1 single “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters – made their first live television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering their hit song on a futuristic set after being introduced by an animated video. The trio also sat down with Fallon for an interview where they discussed their sudden rise to fame since the film’s release in June, including a surprise Saturday Night Live cameo over the weekend alongside the show’s host, Bad Bunny. Fallon highlighted the massive success of the soundtrack, which reclaimed No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second week, while noting that “Golden” has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, making history as the longest-running No. 1 female K-pop song in history. The segment concluded with the group receiving a platinum plaque for the soundtrack achieving platinum certification by the RIAA. (Billboard)