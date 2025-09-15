HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Is No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart For Record-Setting Fifth Week

HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” from the chart-topping soundtrack to Netflix’s smash film KPop Demon Hunters, notches a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the longest-leading hit by an animated act in the chart’s 67-year history. Two previous songs by cartoon bands each reigned at No. 1 for four weeks: The Archies, with “Sugar, Sugar” in 1969, and The Chipmunks with David Seville, with “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” during the holiday season in 1958. KPop Demon Hunters extends its record as the first soundtrack to generate four simultaneous Hot 100 Top 10s in chart history, placing those same songs in the tally’s upper tier for a fourth straight week, with Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” both moving up a spot to return to their respective Nos. 4 and 5 peaks, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” ascends one slot to a reach a new high of No. 8.

The rest of the Hot 100 Top 10 is rounded out by Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” holding at No. 2, while Sabrina Carpenter places two songs in the region, as “Manchild” rises one spot to No. 3 while “Tears” falls three slots to No. 6. Morgan Wallen’s “What I Want,” featuring Tate McRae, remains at No. 7, Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” falls one spot to No. 9, and Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” moves up one slot to No. 10. (Billboard)