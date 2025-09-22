HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Is No. 1 On Hot 100 For Sixth Week, Longest Chart-Topping Run For Soundtrack Hit In A Decade

HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” from Netflix’s hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters, tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week, becoming the longest-leading No. 1 hit from a soundtrack in more than 10 years. “Golden” surpasses the 5-week chart-topping run in 2022 for the Encanto anthem, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” for the most weeks atop the chart for movie music this decade, and marks the longest rule for a soundtrack hit since the 12-week reign of Fast & Furious 7’s “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth in 2015. KPop Demon Hunters also continues its historic run as the first soundtrack to generate four simultaneous Hot 100 Top 10s, with the songs again ranking in the region together for a record fifth week, with Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” holding at No. 5 while their other hit “Your Idol” drops two places to No. 6, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” falls two spots to No. 10.

The rest of the Hot 100 Top 10 is rounded out by Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” holding at No. 2, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” remaining at No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s “What I Want,” featuring Tate McRae, rises three spots to No. 4, Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” moves up two places to No. 7, Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” climbs two spots to No. 8, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” jumps two slots to No. 9. (Billboard)