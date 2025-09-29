HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Notches Seventh Week Atop Billboard Hot 100, Enters Top 10 All-Time Longest-Leading No. 1s From Movies

HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” from Netflix’s hit animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a seventh week, becoming one of the 10 longest-leading No. 1 hits from a movie in the chart’s 67-year history. “Golden” also ties TLC’s 1995 classic, “Waterfalls,” as the second-longest-leading Hot 100 No. 1 hits by all-women groups, trailing only the 11-week rule of Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part I” in 2000-01. Two other tracks from KPop Demon Hunters remain in the top tier, as Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” jumps two spots to reach a new peak of No. 3, while their hit tune, “Your Idol” rises one slot to No. 5. This achievement continues the soundtrack’s record of placing three tracks in the Top Five simultaneously for a fourth week, with Saturday Night Fever being the only other soundtrack to replicate that feat for only two weeks in 1978.

The rest of the Hot 100 Top 10 is rounded out by Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” remaining at No. 2, while Morgan Wallen’s “What I Want,” featuring Tate McRae, holds at No. 4, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” falls three places to No. 6, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” rises two spots to No. 7, Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” climbs two slots to No. 8, Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” drops two places to No. 9, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” moves up one spot to No. 10. (Billboard)