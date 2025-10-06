HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Spends Eighth Week At No. 1 On Hot 100, While Tate McRae’s “Tit For Tat” Debuts At No. 3

HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” from Netflix’s record-setting animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth week. The track – performed by the vocal trio EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI – is now tied for the eighth-longest rule for a song from a movie over the Hot 100’s 67-year history, while also becoming the second-longest-leading hit ever by an all-women group, trailing only the 11-week chart-topping run by Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part I.” “Golden” also tops the Hot 100 chart while the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is No. 1 on the Billboard 200, repeating the same feat from the September 20-dated chart.

Tate McRae makes the only debut on this week’s Hot 100 Top 10, as “Tit for Tat” launches at No. 3, becoming the 22-year-old singer’s third Top 10 hit of her blossoming career, while McRae’s smash collaboration with Morgan Wallen, “What I Want,” remains at No. 4. Elsewhere in the Top 10, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at No. 2, Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” rises three spots to No. 5, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” moves up one slot to No. 6. Saja Boys place two hits from KPop Demon Hunters on the top tier of the chart, as “Soda Pop” falls four places to No. 7, and “Your Idol” drops five spots to No. 10. The Top 10 is rounded out by Wallen’s “I Got Better,” which rises three spots to No. 8, while Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” holds firm at No. 9. (Billboard)