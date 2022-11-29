Husband Of Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Is Allegedly Expecting A Child With Another Woman

Rumors are swirling that Rocky Bivens, the husband of Xscape singer LaTocha Scott, is expecting a baby with another woman. According to The Shaderoom, Instagram model Unykue Foucha revealed on IG that she has a complicated relationship with Bivens, adding, “The most f****d up thing the universe can do to you is let you meet the right person at the wrong time. I’m just tired of living a lie all these years and ready to live in my truth freely and in peace unapologetically. I have no beef wit Latocha, never interfered with any of his dealings with Xscape, never made him choose.”

She continued, “Me and Rocky had our own situation. I know this may be shocking news but this was a very complicated relationship that I couldn’t speak on for obvious reasons. Life can be a b***h and ima make sure mines is beautiful either way. It Is what It Is.”

Scott and Bivens have been married for 26 years and share one son together, Jamon, who is 25 years old.