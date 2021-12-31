Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Declined Comedy Sequel Because Of ‘Religious Reasons’

PRPhotos.com

Ice Cube tweeted this week to tell fans that Chris Tucker declined being in the 2000 sequel to Next Friday because of religious reasons.

Though the original 1995 film was made on a small budget, its smash success meant a follow-up had more cash to work with. Ice Cube explained: “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.”

Tucker’s character in Next Friday was literally named Smokey. In a recent interview Tucker said, “I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, ‘I don’t wanna represent everybody smoking weed.'”

Recently Ice Cube was set to film the comedy, Oh Hell No, but had to drop out because he refused to get vaccinated.

