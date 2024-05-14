Ice Spice Partners With MTA To Release 50,000 MetroCards Featuring Her Image

Getty Images

Brooklyn rap superstar Ice Spice has teamed up with New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Capitol Records to issue 50,000 limited-edition Metrocards featuring her likeness. As of May 13, subway riders can start buying Ice Spice’s special Metrocards at four subway stations in New York City.

The MetroCards arrive in advance of Ice Spice’s hotly anticipated debut album, Y2K, which is set to be released sometime in the near future but doesn’t have an official release date as of yet. Fans have already taken to social media to share that they snagged an Ice Spice MetroCard, while others sharing images of the long lines waiting to purchase cards at the subway vending machines, with some stations selling out quickly. (Complex)