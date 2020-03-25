Idris Elba Responds To Cardi B’s Theory That Celebs Are Being Paid To Say They Have Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

Idris Elba has responded to Cardi B's claim that celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus. He said during an Instagram Live,“I think that the negativity around test shaming is like counterproductive. I don’t see what people get out of that. And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus. That’s like absolute bullsh*t, such stupidness."

He continued, "And people wanna spread that as if it’s like news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting there saying we’ve got it and we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

CARDI RESPONDS

Cardi went on Instagram to respond to Idris, saying, “If [Trump] is saying ‘if you don’t have any symptoms of the Coronavirus do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests’ but a celebrity is saying ‘I don’t have symptoms but I got tested & I’m positive’ that causes confusion."

Cardi responds to Idris Elba : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/03_mar/CardiClarifiesHerStatement.mp3