Iggy Azalea Says She Has Retired From Music To Focus On Being A Crypto Entrepreneur

After retiring from music in 2024 and earning substantial income through OnlyFans, Iggy Azalea has reinvented herself as a crypto entrepreneur. The former pop star has launched a meme coin called Mother, which is inspired by her experience raising her son, Onyx, who was born in 2020 while Azalea was with her ex, Playboi Carti. Following the success of hits like her 2014 collaboration with Charli XCX, “Fancy,” Azalea spent years feeling adrift in the music industry. “I think a big part of the last ten years of my life, honestly, have been about getting that control back for me: To be able to navigate my own ship in those ways. It feels really good to be able to do it,” she said in a new interview with ABC’s Nightline. Azalea’s business ventures, including co-founding wireless provider Unreal Mobile, were funded in large part by her OnlyFans earnings, though she refuted the exaggerated claims that she made $48 million on the site in 2024. (Consequence of Sound)