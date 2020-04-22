Imani Showalter Speaks On Her Ex Stephen Jackson

Imani Showalter has responded to ex Stephen Jackson's recent Instagram Live about their relationship. Jackson shared that he left Imani, who was his then fiance and mother of his children at the altar because she would not sign a pre nup. He said that she had months to sign it and refused all the way up until the day of the wedding and as a result, he refused to marry her. Later, on the wedding day, she told him she would sign it. But because she was crying at the time, he knew that if she ever claimed that she signed the papers under duress, the documents could be thrown out of court.

Showalter took to her Instagram page to refute his claims. She posted a letter form the attorneys stating that Jackson received notice from his attorneys that the prenup hadn’t been signed two weeks before their wedding was to take place on August 20, 2005.

She posted a letter from her attorney, along with the caption, “Please look at the date sent…2 weeks before the wedding (not the 3-4 months you lied about on live this morning) and also take note of who was copied…."

She continued, "I'm assuming that's who sat down with attorneys. Keep lying but I got receipts. YOU never had even had the conversation with me about wanting me to sign a prenup and wouldn't even call the lawyers back trying to avoid disappointing your momma."

