India Arie has denied rumors that she has been dating Chris Tucker for the past 13 years after news broke last week that the two were a couple. Arie tweeted on Friday (June 5th), “Me and Chris Tucker been dating for 13 years?!! 13 YEARS?! Whew chile! That's some STRONG BLACK (LOVE) Tea.”

She added, “Soooo, NO. I Do not date @christuckerreal. we went on A date or 2 … apparently that was 13 years ago? I really don’t remember Lol.”