Is Aaliyah’s Music Finally Coming To Streaming Platforms?

After years of waiting, Aaliyah's music might be available on streaming services soon.

According to Rap-Up yesterday (August 4th), the late singer's record label, Background Records 2.0, looks like they're teasing the imminent release of her discography on streaming platforms. The label has created social media accounts and a new website, AaliyahIsComing.com, while also promoting the #AaliyahIsComing hashtag. 

Back in 2019, rumors began circulating that Aaliyah's music would be released on streaming services, but it never actually happened.

