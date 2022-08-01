Is Beyonce Alluding To Jay Z & Solange’s Elevator Fight On New Album?

PRPhotos.com

Did Beyonce bring up her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange's infamous 2014 elevator fight on her new album Renaissance? On her song “Cozy,” she sings “Comfortable in my skin / Cozy with who I am / I love myself, g**dmn / Cozy, cozy.” But the line that the has the fans wondering is when Beyonce sings, “”Might I suggest you don’t f**k with my sis / ‘Cause she comfortable.”

Then on “Plastic on the Sofa,” Beyonce seems to address media scrutiny on her and JayZ's marriage, singing, “we don’t need the world’s acceptance. They’re too hard on me, they’re too hard on you, boy.”

She also sang,”Boy, I know you can’t help but to be yourself around me, yourself around me. And I know nobody’s perfect so I’ll let you be, I’ll let you be…. It’s the way that you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, ’til the face you make when I tell you that I had to leave.”

'RENAISSANCE' TO DEBUT AT NO.1

Meanwhile, it's being reported that Renaissance will debut at number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. The predicted first week sales overall are 275-315k and the predicted first week pure sales are 125-155k.