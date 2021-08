PRPhotos.com

Fans are speculating that Destiny's Child may be getting back together after the group made some changes to their social media account. The group changed their header on social media and also change the logo on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

The ladies reunited back in May to celebrate the release of Michelle’s book “Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours.”

The last time Destiny’s Child was on stage together was at Coachella in 2018.