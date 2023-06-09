Is Kelis Dating Bill Murray?

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Kelis is dating actor Bill Murray. According to TMZ via The Sun, the two recently started dating and have been hanging out alot lately — in the US and in the UK.

Bill was recently spotted at a couple of the singer's shows in London and the two posed for a photo backstage. The two were also seen at the same London hotel.

The two reportedly bonded over the death of their spouses. Kelis lost her husband Mike Mora in March 2022 and Bill lost his estranged wife in 2021.

One friend said about the two, “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Kelis is 43 and Bill Murray is 72.