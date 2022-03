PRPhotos.com

Rihanna was spotted shopping at a Target store in Los Angeles yesterday earlier this week. According to The Daily Mail, the singer sparked speculation that she is having a baby girl when she was spotted holding an orange dress. According to Target.com, the Cat & Jack dress that caught Rihanna's eye costs only $18.

RiRi also checked out a few unisex items as well.

The singer is currently in her third trimester.