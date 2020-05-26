Is SZA Dropping New Music?

SZA is teasing new music. Three years after releasing her debut album Ctrl, the TDE singer says she is dropping a collection of unreleased songs.
She tweeted on Monday (May 25th), "So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it ? Asking for me."
SZA then said she'll be releasing 20 unheard songs that she has made over the last six years. "Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years," she tweeted.