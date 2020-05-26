Is SZA Dropping New Music?

Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. heat stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1.

Message Summary: ...excessive heat warning remains in effect from noon thursday to 8 pm mst saturday...

* what...dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures expected between 103 and 107 thursday, peaking between 104 and 110 friday, lowering slightly between 103 and 108 saturday. Overnight low temperatures will be much warmer than normal during this time.

* where...western pima county, tohono o`odham nation, upper santa cruz river valley/altar valley, tucson metro area, south central pinal county, southeast pinal county, upper san pedro river valley and upper gila river valley.

* when...from noon thursday to 8 pm mst saturday.

* impacts...extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.