Is Wendy Williams Planning To Take Legal Action Against Her Show Producers?

Reports say that Wendy Williams may be planning to take legal action against the production company of her show. According to RadarOnline, a source said, “Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn’t right and Wendy isn’t going to take this. She is considering legal action again her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd.”

The source continued, “Sherri was supposed to be a friend filling in for Wendy while she was sick, but instead, Sherri stabbed Wendy in the back. If anyone thinks Wendy is going to disappear without a fight they are a fool.”

Meanwhile, other reports say that Wendy may be signing a multi-million dollar deal for a new podcast. During his show on Fox Soul with Claudia Jordan and Funky Dineva, Al Reynolds said, “”The word on the street – now these are the deep deep streets – says that Wendy is working on a multi-million dollar podcast deal.”

He continued, “Now, we know that Spotify gave Joe Rogan $100 million for his podcast. So – everybody know that you heard it first right here on Fox Soul, that I think that Wendy Williams is up to something and that’s why she’s not posting or anything. I think this is a lead-up to a bigger announcement that we’re going to see coming down the pipe on her newfound home.”