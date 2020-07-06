Issa Rae Discusses Protests In New Interview

PRPhotos.com

In a new interview shared by The Jasmine Brand, Issa Rae spoke out about the protests and how challenging it can be to release new content at this time.

The Insecure star admitted that she's been “very worried” about protesters.

She said, “I always have a sense of dread that the protestors may get killed, because there’s evidence of that in the past and it just gets swept under the rug. Our fear has been counted on by oppressors for years, so I applaud so many of the brave people on the front lines.”

Rae continued by sharing her take on the way celebrities can be perceived right now.

She added, “I have tried to navigate my own involvement — how much to say, how much not to say — because I’ve seen so many embarrassing videos from public figures who just need to shut the f*ck up and either give money or educate themselves. I don’t want to see a heartfelt video about why you’re responsible or why you think black lives matter — just show me. “

“Releasing art during this time has also been very guilt-inducing, but also fortifying in a way. We’re presenting the images that necessitate conversations and facilitate in making black people specifically humane. That gives a sense of comfort to me in the part that I’m playing. We have to take advantage of the white guilt and not treat this as a trend. This moment is too important.”