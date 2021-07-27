Issa Rae & Louis Diame Tie The Knot

PRPhotos.com

Issa Rae is a married woman! The actress and producer married fiance Louis Diame in the South of France over the weekend. Issa announced via Instagram, “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

Vera Wang later confirmed that the nuptials were real, commenting on Issa's post, “You look ethereal. Wishing you and Louis continued happiness and joy in your new life together. Love your caption.”

Other celebrities congratulated Issa in her comments.

According to E! News, some of the guests in attendance include Issa’s “Insecure” co-stars, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis, who shared photos of their looks from the event.