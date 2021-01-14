Home » R&B News » Issa Rae

Issa Rae confirmed yesterday (January 13th) that Insecure will officially end after its forthcoming fifth season. Rae wrote via Instagram, “Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO.”

She later told Deadline in a statement, “Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

The fifth and final season of Insecure is expected to go into production later this month.

