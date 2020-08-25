J Balvin & Roddy Ricch Drop Out of MTV VMAs 2020 Performer Lineup

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Amid reports over the weekend that performers might be dropping out due to COVID-19 safety precautions, both artists are no longer part of the lineup for the event on August 30th, via Variety.

Ricch confirmed the news on his Instagram Story. “Unfortunately, I won’t be performing at this year’s VMAs as announced. My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance,” the rapper said. “My team and I are safe and everyone’s health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y’all next year. STAY SAFE.”

J Balvin confirmed earlier in the month that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Both J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are up for multiple awards. J Balvin is nominated for his collaborations with Anuel, Maluma, and the Black Eyed Peas, while Roddy Ricch got nods for Best New Artist, Best Hip-Hop, and Song of the Year for “The Box.”

So far, performances from BTS, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Maluma, The Weeknd, CNCO, and Miley Cyrus are still on tap.